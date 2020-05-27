Newport Hospital memorial fund awards $20K in grants to 4 local nonprofits

NEWPORT – Four Newport County-based nonprofits recently received a combined $20,000 in emergency grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund to help the organizations offer increased access to food and meals for children.

The emergency grants are the first to be issued from this fund in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County in Middletown and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport each received $7,500, while Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown and the Newport Equity Zone in Newport each got $2,500.

In a statement, Newport Hospital President Crista F. Durand said that the community cannot allow for children and families to go without food, “no matter the magnitude of the challenges the COVID pandemic has brought.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

