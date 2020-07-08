Newport Hospital’s Prince Memorial Fund awards $128K in grants to 24 organizations

NEWPORT – Twenty-four Newport County-based organizations recently received a collective total of $128,424 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund to help support programs encouraging healthy lifestyles and promoting education.
Newport Hospital President Crista F. Durand said in a statement that it is “remarkable to see not just the number of children the grants will help but also the breadth of the projects they support,” especially with Rhode Island’s economy reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations the grants will help are:
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County
- Choir School of Newport County
- Clean Ocean Access
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- FabNewport
- International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Island Community Tennis Association
- Island Moving Company
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Newport Boxfit
- Newport County YMCA
- Newport County Youth Rugby Football Club
- Newport Gulls
- Newport Little League
- Newport Music Festival
- Newport Open Space Partnership
- Norman Bird Sanctuary
- Pennfield School
- Potter League for Animals
- Sail Newport
- Sail to Prevail
- Star Kids
