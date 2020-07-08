Newport Hospital’s Prince Memorial Fund awards $128K in grants to 24 organizations

NEWPORT – Twenty-four Newport County-based organizations recently received a collective total of $128,424 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund to help support programs encouraging healthy lifestyles and promoting education.

Newport Hospital President Crista F. Durand said in a statement that it is “remarkable to see not just the number of children the grants will help but also the breadth of the projects they support,” especially with Rhode Island’s economy reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations the grants will help are:

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

Choir School of Newport County

Clean Ocean Access

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

FabNewport

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Island Community Tennis Association

Island Moving Company

Lucy’s Hearth

Newport Boxfit

Newport County YMCA

Newport County Youth Rugby Football Club

Newport Gulls

Newport Little League

Newport Music Festival

Newport Open Space Partnership

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Pennfield School

Potter League for Animals

Sail Newport

Sail to Prevail

Star Kids

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

