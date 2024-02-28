Newport man charged with arson after mansion fire, alleged carjacking with fishing spear

NEWPORT – A Newport man is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault, after an attempted carjacking on Bellevue Avenue and a fire at Carey Mansion early Wednesday morning. Foster Krupa, 25, was arrested after police officers investigating the carjacking shortly after midnight found him near where the car crashed a short distance away. The police said two officers were injured during a struggle while taking him into custody. At the same time, the Newport Fire Department received an alarm that sprinklers had been activated at 207 Ruggles Ave., the address of Carey Mansion, otherwise known as Seaview Terrace. When firefighters arrived, they found several fires in the mansion’s basement. After the flames were doused, the city fire marshal determined that the fire appeared to have been set, the police said. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The police said its investigation linked Krupa, of Annandale Avenue, to the carjacking, the mansion fire and the vandalism of several cars in a parking lot at 206 Ruggles Ave. The incident began at 12:15 a.m. when officers were called to Bellevue Avenue for a reported carjacking. The victim, a female Salve Regina University student, told authorities that a man pointed a fishing spear at her and ordered her out of her car. The car was found near Wickham and Brenton roads with “heavy front-end damage," according to the police report. Krupa was found nearby and arrested. Krupa was arraigned in Newport District County Court. He is charged with six felonies including robbery, arson, breaking and entering, larceny over $1,500, and two counts of felony assault. He also faces five counts of misdemeanor vandalism, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and failure to stop in an accident involving a motor vehicle. Carey Mansion is privately owned and Newport’s fifth-largest estate. It previously housed an all-girls school and was a dormitory for Salve Regina. The exterior was used in the 1960s American gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” on ABC.