Newport man charged with arson after mansion fire, alleged carjacking with fishing spear

By
-
FOSTER KRUPA, 25, of Newport is facing a several charges including arson and assault after an attempted carjacking and fire at the Carey Mansion. / PBN FILE PHOTO

NEWPORT – A Newport man is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault, after an attempted carjacking on Bellevue Avenue and a fire at Carey Mansion early Wednesday morning. Foster Krupa, 25, was arrested after police officers investigating the carjacking shortly after midnight found him near where the car crashed a short distance away. The

