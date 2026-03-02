Newport Mental Health names new medical director

NEWPORT – Newport Mental Health has named Dr. Joshua C. Brown as its new medical director, the certified community behavioral health clinic announced last week.

Brown is a psychiatrist and neurologist whose research focuses on new interventions for suicidality, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

In his new role, Brown will lead the nonprofit clinic’s team of psychiatrists and clinical nurse specialists, Newport Mental Health said in its announcement, and will guide the organization as it develops new behavioral health programs.

Brown simultaneously serves as medical director of transcranial magnetic stimulation at McLean Hospital in Belmont and as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. He is also the editor-in-chief of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation journal and president of the Clinical TMS Society.

Previously, Brown worked as a faculty member at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and at Butler Hospital.

“Dr. Brown brings exciting new skills, perspective, and clinical expertise that will meaningfully strengthen our programs and services,” Newport Mental Health president and CEO Dayna Gladstein said in a statement.

“His leadership will support our talented psychiatric team and help us continue to expand and evolve our high-quality, person-centered care to meet the needs of Newport County,” Gladstein continued. “We are so pleased to welcome him to Newport Mental Health.”

Brown said that he is “honored to join Newport Mental Health and to support the dedicated clinicians who serve this community every day.

“I have not seen anything like the holistic and comprehensive mental health service the team at Newport Mental Health carries out every day,” Brown continued. “I look forward to supporting these inspiring colleagues as they deliver on this singular mission to take care of the mental health of everyone living in Newport County.”