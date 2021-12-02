Newport’s ‘Ocean View’ mansion sold for $16M

NEWPORT – For the third time in approximately three months, a prominent mansion has been sold in the City by the Sea.

The estate known as “Ocean View,” located at 662 Bellevue Ave., is the latest, selling for $16 million, listing agent Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced Nov. 30. The property was sold to 662 Bellevue Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based LAR Management LLC, by Ocean View LLC, according to city property records.

The 13,044-square-foot, 21-room estate was originally built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds. It is considered one of the most distinguished of the mansard-roofed homes built in the 1860s, according to Gustave White. The estate also has seaside views and was valued by the city at $9 million.

This is the third home sale in Newport in excess of $15 million since September. In early September, just down the street from Ocean View, Clarendon Court was sold for $30 million, currently a state record for highest home sale. Later that month, the Miramar mansion, also on Bellevue Avenue, was sold for $27 million.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.