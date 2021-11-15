NHPRI administrator receives national leadership honor

SMITHFIELD – A Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island administrator has earned national recognition as a young leader in the health care industry.

Elizabeth McClaine, vice president of commercial products for NHPRI, is included in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 top 25 list of emerging leaders.

The annual list honors people age 40 and under who have made significant innovative, financial, operational or clinical achievements early in their careers.

Profiles of each honoree can be found in Modern Healthcare’s Oct. 4 issue and online at ModernHealthcare.com/top-emergingleaders.

- Advertisement -

McClaine joined NHPRI in 2012.

In addition to overseeing the insurer’s commercial product portfolio, she is in charge of member benefits and payment policy all of NHPRI’s coverage plans, including commercial, Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid.

McClaine is also leading NHPRI’s efforts to expand its commercial products and develop new benefits for members.

Her leadership has been instrumental in raising NHPRI’s market penetration from 3% in 2014 to a current rate of 76% with a year-to-year retention rate of 80%.

“Liz’s tireless leadership is focused on ensuring members have access to high quality, affordable care and that providers have the necessary resources to improve health outcomes,” said Peter Marino, NHPRI’s president and CEO. “Liz is truly a leader who is committed to the communities we serve and brings her best every day to help solve very complex problems.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.