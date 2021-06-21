NHPRI, Business Innovation Factory partner on maternal health program aimed at supporting women of color

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is partnering with the Business Innovation Factory on a two-year pilot program for Neighborhood’s pregnant members.

Designed to address maternal health in Black, Indigenous and women of color, LunaYou has already drawn 37 participants.

The program supports women throughout their pregnancies and for three months following delivery. LunaYou has been integrated into Bright Start, Neighborhood’s existing program for pregnant members.

“The critical aspect of LunaYou is its focus on pregnancy empowerment as minority women historically have not been listened to by their providers during their pregnancies when expressing their concerns or symptoms,” said Dr. Yvonne Heredia, Neighborhood’s senior manager of care management and its LunaYou project lead. “As a Black woman and someone who was homeless and pregnant in my teens, I speak from experience and see tremendous potential in LunaYou.”

Using a private mobile dashboard, program participants can track physical activity, support from friends and family, stress management, sleep and heart health. LunaYou also supports users with a focus on personal empowerment and individual voice.

Free blood pressure cuffs and activity trackers are also provided upon enrollment.

Depending on the pilot program’s effectiveness, Neighborhood may open LunaYou to all members.

“A growing body of research suggests that by enabling self-empowerment, social support and personalized well-being, we can reduce the risk of poor maternal health outcomes,” said Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst of the Business Innovation Factory, a Providence-based nonprofit. “This is a preventable problem and we are pleased to be partnering with Neighborhood on LunaYou to move the needle on this issue.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.