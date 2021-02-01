Nixon Peabody elects Zubiago CEO and managing partner

PROVIDENCE – Nixon Peabody LLP has elected Stephen D. Zubiago CEO and managing partner, the firm announced on Monday.
Zubiago, who received his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and then graduated from Marquette University Law School, previously served as head of the firm’s business and finance department. He succeeds Andrew Glincher, who served in the roles for the past 10 years.
“The most satisfying part of being a lawyer is helping clients solve complex problems to achieve their goals,” said Zubiago. “We do that as a firm by establishing trusted relationships with clients as a result of understanding their industry, bringing a deep and diverse team to a problem, and then identifying a solution and achieving it with energy and enthusiasm. This approach is at the core of everything we do.”
Nixon Peabody has an office in Providence. According to the PBN Book of Lists, the firm had 18 local lawyers in 2019.
