Nonprofit bringing small businesses together to grow and thrive

MIDDLETOWN – Small Business Collective, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting small businesses, has launched in Rhode Island and has named Mollie Frazer Williams as its executive director. The organization plans statewide programming and will provide collaborative workspace, community events and networking opportunities for businesses across industries. Events and other programs are planned to officially launch in January. “There is a need for all businesses to access workspace, trusted networks and mentorship,” Williams said. The nonprofit's goal is to create an inclusive environment where small businesses of all stages can succeed, not just start-ups but any business that wants to be part of the ecosystem, she said. “This is very community focused. Though the workspace will provide dedicated desks or small offices for those that need it, it’s only one offering", she said. SBC will offer expert services that all businesses need at some point, including legal, marketing, accounting, grant writing and pathways to capital. “For the business owner who needs a lot of support, it’s a one stop shop,” Williams said. The physical space, located at 127 John Clark Road in Middletown, will undergo renovation this winter and is currently slated for opening in April. SBC was created as an initiative of People’s Credit Union, which continues to support nonprofits. The long-term goal is for SBC to operate independently. Funding for renovating the building will be sought from state and local government, philanthropic organizations, programming fees, and membership dues. Currently there will be two types of members - in residence and at large. “Our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem of small businesses driving innovation and prosperity in the community,” said Sean Daly, head of People’s Credit Union. “By bringing together entrepreneurs and purpose-aligned partners, SBC will serve as a catalyst for inclusive economic development across Rhode Island.” The plan is for SBC to act as a next for other organizations that help small businesses and spread their reach across the state beyond Middletown and Providence. “We’re not trying to compete with them,” Williams said. “We’re trying to unite people and pool collective knowledge and resources.” These other organizations can work with SBC as impact partners, using the space to meet with businesses to offer their services and expertise. The long-term goal is to have programs, events and resources accessible to businesses all over the state. Williams previously served as director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, where she developed programs including Founders Dinners, the Innovation Crawl, the Industry Spotlight Series and Blue Tech Talks at Innovate Newport. As executive director, Williams will oversee strategy, operations, programming, partnerships and fundraising. SBC is currently welcoming its first members and planning its initial slate of programming, which will focus on collaborative workspaces, networking events and educational opportunities for entrepreneurs. Community members and partners interested in participating are encouraged to contact the organization. “I feel that there is something really beautiful about this collective mindset and that’s what inspires me,” Williams said. “It’s about bringing people together and solving problems.” Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.