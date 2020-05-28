North Kingstown colonial sells for $1.2 million

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A custom-built colonial home on 2 acres near Quidnessett Country Club has sold for $1.2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The five-bedroom house at 69 Hillcrest Drive is the top single-family sale in the town so far this year.

It has features such as a 53-foot-long patio, an outdoor living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a saltwater swimming pool.

The buyer was represented by Keller Williams Realty.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.