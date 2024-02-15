North Providence man charged with setting fire to church

Updated at 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2024

By
-
KEVIN COLANTONIO, 34, of North Providence, was taken into federal custody on Thursday as part of an investigation into fires set at Shiloh Gospel Church. / COURTESY U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE DISTRICT OF RHODE ISLAND
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local man has been taken into federal custody and charged via a criminal complaint for allegedly setting fire to a historically Black church in town on Feb. 11. Kevin Colantonio, 34, of North Providence, was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents who worked

