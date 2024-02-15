North Providence man charged with setting fire to church

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local man has been taken into federal custody and charged via a criminal complaint for allegedly setting fire to a historically Black church in town on Feb. 11.
Kevin Colantonio, 34, of North Providence, was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents who worked alongside North Providence police and the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced. Cunha says Colantonio was charged as a result of an ongoing investigation into multiple fires set around the exterior of Shiloh Gospel Church on Charles Street, fires that Colantonio allegedly set.
Cunha in a press conference Thursday said Colantonio was brought before a federal judge in U.S. District Court, which granted the government’s request that Colantonio be detained. Therefore, per court order, Colantonio “will remain in custody.”
Cunha said the current investigation collected multiple physical evidence, including surveillance footage allegedly showing Colantonio purchasing gasoline at a local gas station, walking toward the church and then away from it after the fires were started.
Cunha said the evidence recovered in a search by law enforcement also includes notebooks and writings with discriminatory phrases such as “burn churches down to the ground” and “gun everyone down who isn’t white.”
“To the [church community], I cannot imagine how you must feel at this profound violation of what is meant to be a place of refuge and place of worship,” Cunha said. “To have its sacred precincts be violated by fire and hatred … is an intolerable violation. Today’s charges are a first step to seek justice in this case.”
The fires were extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported, Cunha said.
“Had [first responders] not acted swiftly and surely as they did, there is every indication that the damage to this house of worship would have been catastrophic,” Cunha said.
In a statement sent Feb. 13, Black Lives Matter RI PAC President Harrison Tuttle, along with condemning the church’s burning, said the fires represent “an egregious attack on the fundamental values of equity, justice and religious freedom.” He also called upon law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident, “recognizing the possibility that this arson may constitute a hate crime.”
“The intentional targeting of a Black church demands a comprehensive examination of the motives behind this cowardly act, and those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Tuttle said. “We offer our unwavering support and solidarity to those impacted by this senseless act of violence, and we reaffirm our dedication to combating all forms of racial hatred and bigotry.”
Cunha told reporters Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges and evidence “may very well be forthcoming.” While law enforcement declined to offer further specifics on the investigation, Cunha said there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the surrounding community beyond Colantonio’s alleged act of arson against the church.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter I. Roklan is prosecuting the case, Cunha said. The federal criminal complaint can be read here
(UPDATES throughout with additional comments from U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha).
