Northeast prices increase 1.1% over year in Oct.

THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX in the Northeast increased 1.1% year over year in October. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast region increased 1.1% year over year, just slower than the national rise of 1.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.

The increase in the region was offset by declining energy, apparel and transportation costs in the region.

  • The cost of food and beverages in the region increased by 3.5% over the year, slower than the national rose of 3.8%.
  • Housing costs in the Northeast rose by 1.5%, slower than a 1.9% rose in the U.S.
  • Apparel costs declined 7.6% year over year in the region, a faster decline than a national 5.5% decrease
  • Transportation costs declined 2.8%, slower than a national decrease of 3.5%
  • Medical care costs increased by 2.3% over the year, slower than a 2.9% national rise
  • Recreation costs increased 2.4% in the Northeast, a faster rise than a 1.4% rate nationally
  • Education and communication costs increased 2.1% year over year regionally and nationally
  • Other goods and services costs in the Northeast increased 2%, slightly faster than a 1.9% rise nationally
  • Energy costs in the region declined 8.3% year over year, slower than the 9.2% decline in that time

