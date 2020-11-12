Northeast prices increase 1.1% over year in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast region increased 1.1% year over year, just slower than the national rise of 1.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.

The increase in the region was offset by declining energy, apparel and transportation costs in the region.

The cost of food and beverages in the region increased by 3.5% over the year, slower than the national rose of 3.8%.

Housing costs in the Northeast rose by 1.5%, slower than a 1.9% rose in the U.S.

Apparel costs declined 7.6% year over year in the region, a faster decline than a national 5.5% decrease

Transportation costs declined 2.8%, slower than a national decrease of 3.5%

Medical care costs increased by 2.3% over the year, slower than a 2.9% national rise

Recreation costs increased 2.4% in the Northeast, a faster rise than a 1.4% rate nationally

Education and communication costs increased 2.1% year over year regionally and nationally

Other goods and services costs in the Northeast increased 2%, slightly faster than a 1.9% rise nationally

Energy costs in the region declined 8.3% year over year, slower than the 9.2% decline in that time

