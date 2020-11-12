Northeast prices increase 1.1% over year in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast region increased 1.1% year over year, just slower than the national rise of 1.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.
The increase in the region was offset by declining energy, apparel and transportation costs in the region.
- The cost of food and beverages in the region increased by 3.5% over the year, slower than the national rose of 3.8%.
- Housing costs in the Northeast rose by 1.5%, slower than a 1.9% rose in the U.S.
- Apparel costs declined 7.6% year over year in the region, a faster decline than a national 5.5% decrease
- Transportation costs declined 2.8%, slower than a national decrease of 3.5%
- Medical care costs increased by 2.3% over the year, slower than a 2.9% national rise
- Recreation costs increased 2.4% in the Northeast, a faster rise than a 1.4% rate nationally
- Education and communication costs increased 2.1% year over year regionally and nationally
- Other goods and services costs in the Northeast increased 2%, slightly faster than a 1.9% rise nationally
- Energy costs in the region declined 8.3% year over year, slower than the 9.2% decline in that time
