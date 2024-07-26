Nurse charged with sexually assaulting resident in North Kingstown

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A nurse has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office announced Friday.

Scott Leski, 54 of Richmond, was charged July 26 in Washington Superior Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of patient abuse.

Neronha’s office said the secret indictment was unsealed and Leski was arraigned during a hearing Friday in Washington County Superior Court. The court has ordered Leski to be held without bail.

Leski sexually assaulted a 77-year-old male patient early in the morning on Dec. 16, 2023, according to the indictment. Another employee saw the assault happen and the victim reported the assault to staff and his family the next morning.

Leski voluntarily surrendered his license on Dec. 22, 2023, after being interviewed by the R.I. Department of Health Center for Professional Licensing and Discipline staff about the incident, according to a Consent Order filed with RIDOH June 10.

After reviewing evidence, including audio interviews with the victim and Leski, Investigative Committee with the Board of Nursing determined on Jan. 24 that Leski’s actions were unprofessional and “constitute grounds for discipline.”

Leski denies all liability and the findings of the Investigate Committee and Board and was sentenced to three-year probation against his license as a registered nurse, according to the consent order.

Leski is scheduled for bail review and a status conference on Aug. 13.

Special Assistant Attorney General Steven DeLuca from the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Patient Abuse Unit as well as Ashley Depolito with the North Kingstown Police Department are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini administrator Armani Sepe says the long-term care facility has cooperated with law enforcement and state regulatory authorities during the investigation. “We remain deeply saddened by the incident and our thoughts are with the victim and family members as the case proceeds through the court system,” Sepe said in a statement. “Bayview is committed to providing high-quality care to all residents. We conduct rigorous background checks on all employees.”(ADDS paragraphs 8-9 with Bayview comment.)