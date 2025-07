Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A nurse’s license was summarily suspended on July 17 after the R.I. Department of Health found the nurse would be “an immediate danger to the public” for being drunk at work. A RIDOH investigation found that Sherry McCaffrey, a licensed registered nurse working at a nursing facility, had been drinking during a recent

Nurse’s license suspended, deemed ‘danger to the public’ for being drunk at...

PROVIDENCE – A nurse’s license was summarily suspended on July 17 after the R.I. Department of Health found the nurse would be “an immediate danger to the public" for being drunk at work.

A RIDOH investigation found that Sherry McCaffrey, a licensed registered nurse working at a nursing facility, had been drinking during a recent shift.

On June 26, colleagues noted McCaffrey had been taking long breaks in her car and was hard to find in the assigned unit, according to RIDOH. During the shift, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., McCaffrey didn’t complete several tasks for patients, including administering medication and documenting treatments.

As the shift progressed, McCaffrey began slurring words and smelled like alcohol after returning from a break. She was relieved of duties because of suspected intoxication and escorted out. McCaffrey then drove away.

At about 9:38 p.m., McCaffrey was pulled over by the Glocester Police when officers noticed the nurse was driving slowly and crossing both the double yellow and fog line. McCaffrey spoke with slurred speech, had mildly bloodshot eyes and had breath that smelled of alcohol. Multiple open containers of alcohol, along with an unopened bottle of wine, were found in her car.

McCaffrey was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after officers performed a Standardized Field Sobriety test and found McCaffrey was “unfit to operate a motor vehicle in a safe manner.” McCaffrey also received a summons for refusing to submit a chemical test, a lane roadway violation and operating below minimum speed.

RIDOH found the incident showed McCaffrey violated state law by displaying unprofessional conduct and “willful disregard of nursing practice and failure to maintain standards established by the nursing profession” in several different ways.

A hearing on McCaffrey’s license is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. RIDOH can decide then whether or not to take action, including license suspension or revocation.

McCaffrey could not be reached for comment.