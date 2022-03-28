Nursing book by Butler Hospital staff claims first prize in AJN annual awards

PROVIDENCE – A book written and edited by a group of nurses and a doctor at Butler Hospital has won first place in an annual nationwide awards program.

The American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year awards honored “Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing: Inpatient Psychiatric Nursing: Clinical Strategies, Medical Considerations, and Practical Interventions,” 2nd edition, with first place in the psychiatric and mental health nursing category.

Written and edited by Dr. Mary Hohenhaus, chief of internal medicine at Butler; Judy L. Sheehan, director of nursing education; Joanne Matthew, an advanced nurse; and Charles Alexandre, Butler’s former chief nursing officer, the book is meant as a resource for experienced and new nurses, as well as students.

Nurses working in many different settings, such as emergency rooms, inpatient units and nursing homes, will find the book helpful, according to its authors.

A focus on symptom management rather than diagnostic problem-solving sets the book apart from other nursing volumes, according to a news release from Butler Hospital.

The authors stress that anxiety, experienced by most patients, must be addressed before moving on to other issues. Included is a chapter that links symptoms to potential medical causes.

The book’s first edition, released in 2012, won second place in the psychiatric category of the AJN Book of the Year awards.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.