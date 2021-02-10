NUWC contracts team awarded for ‘proficiency and resourcefulness’

By
-
A NAVAL UNDERSEA Warfare Center Division Newport contracts team won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Team Excellence Award for swift actions to ensure seamless operation of the Naval Array Technical Support Center towed array facility. NUWC Division Newport is part of the Naval Sea Systems Command.

NEWPORT – A contracts team at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare System Team Excellence Award.

The award, given for work performed in the fourth quarter of 2020, went to the following team members: Alison Wicks of the Contracts Department, head of the Procurement Branch in Portsmouth; the Contracts Department’s Kristina Michael; and Sensors and Sonar Systems Department employees Richard Fortgang, Louis Sansone and Scott Laurin, a technical project manager.

The team is recognized for ensuring seamless operation of the Naval Array Technical Support Center towed array facility. Members “demonstrated a high degree of proficiency and resourcefulness” in responding to a protest of a support contract awarded last fall, according to a warfare center news release.

According to the warfare center, the Government Accountability Office put a stay on the contract until the protest was resolved. This presented a critical situation, in that the existing contract only had enough hours remaining to run through Nov. 6, 2020.

With a goal of keeping work on schedule, the team identified hours left on an early contract line-item number, the center said, performing a de-obligation and re-obligation of hours to a new contract line-item number and extending operations through Nov. 13, 2020. This allowed time to put a bridge contract in place with a request for proposal released the same day – with a base period of performance of about five months, with a three-month option – so the facility could stay operational during the protest.

“This near-impossible task required unparalleled effort and diligence from the contracts team and will result in avoidance of a stop-work situation for personnel supporting Intermediate Maintenance Activity capabilities at multiple fleet sites in the U.S. and overseas,” the award states. “Not getting the bridge contract in place in a timely manner would have negatively impacted … fleet operations,” the award notes.

A virtual recognition ceremony is being planned.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

