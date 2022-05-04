NUWC Division Newport wins Chief of Naval Operations Award for Safety Ashore

NEWPORT – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has won the Chief of Naval Operations Award for Safety Ashore in the large, nonindustrial category. It was the second year in a row Division Newport has won the award.

The recognition is for Division Newport’s Safety and Occupational Health Branch of the Corporate Operations Department, which includes compliance to safety and health standards and proactive prevention of mishaps.

The award-winning team is comprised of Acting Branch Head Dennis Tierney, Camie Graley, Kenneth Hupf, Warren VanVelzer, Joseph Johnson, Cody Thomas, Deborah Jones, Elizabeth Servant, John Mackun and Augustine Razo. Retired employees Carol Bernier, former branch head; Sue Clarke; and Mike Kalwak were also honored for their team efforts.

In 2021, the Safety Branch consistently educated the workforce by producing 25 articles, sharing safety tips through all-hands notices, delivering safety briefs and posting messages on digital signage throughout Division Newport’s campus.

“The team’s proactive efforts have resulted in a safer workplace, as reflected in a downward trend in injuries,” the award states. “As a result, Division Newport continues to be a safe environment for all.”

The team will be recognized at a future ceremony.

The oldest warfare center in the country, NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.