Ocean Biomedical reports ‘highly compelling’ results in first clinical trial

PROVIDENCE – Ocean Biomedical Inc., working with joint venture partner Virion Therapeutics LLC, said earlier this month that it saw positive results in its first clinical trial.

In recently released preclinical data, the two companies, which are attempting to develop new therapies to treat cancer and other diseases, noted “complete and highly reproducible tumor clearance, and protection upon tumor rechallenge, months after animals cleared their initial tumors.”

“A markedly improved immunogenicity was also demonstrated, with a 10-fold increase in T-cell responses,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Providence-based Ocean Biomedical, which launched out of Brown University in 2019 and went public in February, describes itself as a “medical research innovation incubator.”

Through facilitating partnerships between researchers and institutions, and by dispersing funding and expertise, the company is seeking to develop new therapies targeting lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and malaria.

The company was founded by Dr. Jack Elias, former dean of Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School; Dr. Jake Kurtis, chairman of pathology and laboratory medicine at Brown; and digital health entrepreneur Chirinjeev Kathuria.

Virion Therapeutics, headquartered in Delaware, is attempting to develop T-cell-based immunotherapies for patients with cancer and chronic infectious diseases.

The company plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application next month.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.