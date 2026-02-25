Ocean State 2026 lands first private investment for World Cup tourism effort

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Ocean State 2026 has received its first private investment. Airbnb announced Wednesday that it has invested $250,000 into the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer program, the first private funding for the tourism effort, said Ocean State 2026 spokesperson Grace Voll. Launched in September, Ocean State 2026 created the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer

Rhode Island Summer of Soccer grant program to capitalize on what is now estimated to be as many as 1 million visitors to the region over the 39 days when the FIFA World Cup matches will be held June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

As of January, nonprofit has received around 40 pre-applications from various organizations, including municipalities, for the grant program, dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” offering $1,000 to $500,000 for groups seeking to put on special events around the state during the tournament.

The nonprofit previously said it aims to raise a minimum of $500,000 for its Rhode Island Summer of Soccer initiative. Recipients are slated to be announced in March.

Voll added that R.I. Commerce Corp. approved funding for the initiative earlier this month. However, the amount has not yet been disclosed.

Estimates suggest the influx of World Cup tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for the Rhode Island, which will need approximately $4 million to $5 million to maximize tourism opportunities from the up to 1 million visitors to the region and the more than 400,000 visitors expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament.

Airbnb has a Rhode Island connection. Joe Gebbia, a company co-founder, graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2005 and has served on the school's board of trustees. He is no longer involved in day-to-day operations but remains a major shareholder.