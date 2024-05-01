Ocean State Job Lot anticipates quintupled solar arrays by 2025

NORTH KINGSTOWN – By the end of next year, Ocean State Job Lot expects a five-fold increase in its solar energy infrastructure, the company recently announced.

This expansion will take place across 16 locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including an additional 1,851 panels totaling 995.5 kilowatts of energy at the company’s corporate headquarters in North Kingstown.

Ocean State Job Lot’s other Rhode Island project is underway at a Woonsocket store, where it’s in the second phase of implementing a solar array installation.

Since 2022, the company has completed three other rooftop solar arrays across its Woonsocket, Johnston and Richmond stores.

- Advertisement -

The projects are part of a larger initiative for Ocean State Job Lot to become a net zero waste, energy and emissions company.

Ocean State Job Lot will partner with Massachusetts-based NextGrid and New York-based Ecogy Energy to complete the installations.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.