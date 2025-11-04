Ocean State Job Lot offering 20% off all food until SNAP restored

OCEAN STATE Job Lot on Monday announced a 20% discount on all food items at Rhode Island locations until the federal SNAP program has been fully reinstated.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot has announced that the entire food section in all 17 Rhode Island stores will be discounted by 20% effective immediately, in response to the ongoing SNAP crisis due to the government shutdown. “At Job Lot, we’ve learned how many of our fellow Rhode Islanders are being significantly impacted

