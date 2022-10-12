Ocean State Job Lot sends supplies for Hurricane Ian relief effort

NORTH KINGSTOWN – In response to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, Ocean State Job Lot has to date sent more than $400,000 worth of new clothing and other essential items to children and adults residing in the storm-stricken area.

Another truck filled with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of additional essential supplies will be sent to the Sunshine State within the coming days, the local discount retailer said.

The donations, Job Lot said, were provided by customers and other company partners, including the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation.

“An integral part of our mission is giving back to those in need, whether they are in our own backyard or thousands of miles away,” Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation Executive Director David Sarlitto said in a statement. “Sending these items is just one way we can help from afar.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.