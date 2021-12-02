Ocean State Job Lot to host largest rooftop solar portfolio in R.I.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island retailer known for its closeout deals on brand-name products is expanding its reputation in a new direction: solar energy.

Ocean State Job Lot on Wednesday announced plans to add rooftop solar panels at 10 Rhode Island stores. The 2.5-megawatt solar portfolio, when completed, will be the largest rooftop solar portfolio participating in National Grid’s Renewable Energy Growth Program, which offers long-term, fixed-rate tariffs to incentivize green energy projects, said Harry Oakley, director of energy and sustainability for Ocean State Job Lot.

The $5 million to $10 million project was developed in partnership with Newport-based Ecogy Energy, which will serve as developer and owner of the panels and receive the credits through National Grid. Ocean State Job Lot is acting as the host for the project, offering up 400,000 square feet of roof space for solar panels, Oakley said.

Marc Perlman, principal owner and CEO of Ocean State Job Lot, in a statement touted the company’s commitment to renewable energy, including in helping the state meet its ambitious goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This partnership epitomizes that by sharing unused space on our roofs for the benefit of the greater community and to further renewable energy production,” Perlman said. “We look forward to partnering with Ecogy Energy on this portfolio and demonstrating to the citizens of Rhode Island our continued commitment to environmental sustainability and grid resilience.”

The project is estimated to generate 59 million kilowatt-hours of electricity across its lifetime – the equivalent of carbon emissions from 4.7 million gallons of gasoline, according to a news release.

Construction on the first set of panels, in Johnston, began several weeks ago, and will be completed within a month, Oakley said. The entire array is slated to be finished by the summer of 2022.

The project will also create 25 construction jobs and two full-time jobs at Ecogy Energy, Oakley said.

Ocean State Job Lot, based in North Kingstown, has already taken steps toward more environmentally friendly practices, including investing $14 million in 2018 to add high-efficiency lighting to its distribution center and stores, according to the release. The retailer also recently signed deals for rooftop solar at three New Jersey stores and 19 stores in Massachusetts, with requests for proposals out to add roof-mounted solar panels to another 44 stores across New England, Oakley said.

