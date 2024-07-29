Ocean Tech Hub receives $500K federal grant

By
-
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN looks on as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House during a news conference last August. LESS THAN a month after the Ocean Tech Hub was passed over for a cut of $504 million in federal grants, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Monday that the joint Rhode Island-Massachusetts technology consortium will receive $500,000 in funding. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/CAROLYN KASTER

PROVIDENCE – Less than a month after the Ocean Tech Hub was passed over for a cut of $504 million in federal grants, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that the joint Rhode Island-Massachusetts technology consortium will receive $500,000 in funding. The funding, announced on Monday afternoon as a Consortium Accelerator Award, doesn’t rise to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display