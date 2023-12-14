Oceanfront cottage sells for $3.5M, highest sale in Charlestown in 2023

CHARLESTOWN – An oceanfront cottage in Charlestown recently sold for $3.5 million, making it the most expensive home sale to take place in the town in 2023 as of early December, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 20A West End Road home is located along the shoreline of West Beach in the Quonochontaug village, also known as Quonnie. The backyard includes a path that leads down to the dunes of the beach, according to Mott & Chace, which cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when calling this the highest-priced sale of a home in Charlestown for this year.

Constructed in 1984 on a 0.27-acre lot, the home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and features vaulted ceilings and oversized windows overlooking the ocean.

The home, which has a salt-box roof and a wood-shingle exterior, comes with a 730-square-foot deck and an enclosed exterior shower.

The home was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2022 as being worth $3 million, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the property were represented by Ray Mott, broker and co-owner of Mott & Chace, along with Mott & Chace sales associate Stephen Murphy. Mott and Murphy also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers, the real estate firm said.

According to the executrix deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michele Urban, as executrix of the estate of Gail Vigra. The property was purchased by Mark Viviano and Julia Viviano, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.