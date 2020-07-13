Oceanfront home in Narragansett sold for $3.4M, third-highest price in town in 2020

NARRAGANSETT – An oceanfront home in Narragansett has sold for $3.4 million, the third-highest sale of the year for the town.

The house at 12 Sea Gate Drive has unobstructed views of the ocean. It sits on nearly 3 acres of land with direct beach frontage and was built in 1955.

The house is a classic Cape Cod style, shingled home. It is being sold for the first time in several generations, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both the seller and the buyer.

The property was last owned by Richardson Narragansett Ltd., according to property records online with the town. The identity of the buyer was not immediately known.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.