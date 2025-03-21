Officials break ground on new classroom, training facility at R.I. Fire Academy

Updated at 3:23 p.m.

By
-
STATE AND FIRE OFFICIALS on Friday broke ground on an $11 million project to build a new classroom and fire training facility at the R.I. Fire Training Academy in Exeter.

EXETER – Fire and state officials on Friday broke ground on the $11 million construction project to build a new classroom and training facility at the R.I. Fire Training Academy. State leaders said the groundbreaking starts the third phase of the academy’s construction that dates back to when the first phase was completed in 2012.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR