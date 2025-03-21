Officials break ground on new classroom, training facility at R.I. Fire Academy

EXETER – Fire and state officials on Friday broke ground on the $11 million construction project to build a new classroom and training facility at the R.I. Fire Training Academy.
State leaders said the groundbreaking starts the third phase of the academy’s construction that dates back to when the first phase was completed in 2012. The third phase begins nine years after the second phase finished.
“Rhode Island is home to some of the best public safety professionals in the country,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “Ensuring our firefighters have the best training and education available paves the way for stronger and safer communities across our state.”
R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matthew Touchette told Providence Business News on Friday that the project is expected to be completed by January 2027. The project will be financed through the Rhode Island Capital Projects Fund.
R.I. Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin said in a statement the new facility will help state and fire leaders continue to make sure Rhode Island’s firefighters “are ready on day one to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
(UPDATED 4th paragraph to include comment from R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matthew Touchette.)
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.