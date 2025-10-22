O&G Industries Appoints Bo Koloski to Lead Growth and Operations in Rhode Island

O&G Industries, Inc., a leading construction services and products provider in the Northeast, has appointed Bo Koloski as Vice President, Rhode Island Business Unit Leader. With more than 20 years of experience in construction, architecture, and engineering, Koloski brings deep technical expertise and strategic insight to the role. He will lead O&G’s Rhode Island office in Providence, overseeing project development and regional operations. Known for fostering collaboration and trust with institutional clients, Koloski is dedicated to strengthening relationships, expanding O&G’s presence across Rhode Island, and delivering projects that reflect the company’s commitment to integrity, performance, and long-term growth.