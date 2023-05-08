Oil market volatility leads to lower R.I., Mass. gas prices

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased to $3.44 per gallon, 5 cents lower than last week and 9 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.05 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas and diesel fuel both averaged $4.39 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 3 cents from a week ago, to $3.46 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.38 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.98 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.40 per gallon.