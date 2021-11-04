Old Navy opens store at Garden City Center in Cranston

CRANSTON – Just ahead of the holiday shopping season, a new Old Navy store recently opened in a 13,000-square-foot space at Garden City Center, joining other clothing stores at the outdoor mall such as The Gap, Banana Republic, J. Crew, and Lululemon.

The Old Navy store opened recently after signing a lease earlier this year for the storefront that was last occupied by Cohoes.

“We’re excited to share Old Navy is now open at Garden City Center for current American essentials at an affordable price,” the outdoor mall announced recently.

Old Navy issued a statement about the new store, calling it part of an overall strategy of adding more suburban locations that don’t have any Old Navy stores nearby.

“As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online but haven’t had access to a local store,” the company said.

The new store, which will include an online pickup counter and curbside pickup, comes as Old Navy recently rolled out plans to eliminate the plus-sized section for women’s clothing as part of its “Bodequality” campaign, instead putting all sizes into integrated sections and selling them at the same prices.

