Omni Search Labs focusing on AI-era SEO

Chris Sheehy has been building websites since before Google became the default way to navigate the web. Now, he’s launched a new firm aimed at helping small businesses show up in the artificial intelligence-powered version of search. Founded in October, Omni Search Labs LLC focuses on what Sheehy calls “search everywhere optimization,” combining traditional search engine optimization with newer AI-powered discovery tools used in platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Sheehy said the concept grew out of his nearly three decades in digital strategy and entrepreneurship, starting with early website development work in the late 1990s. “I learned SEO out of necessity,” he said, recalling building his first business website in the pre-Google era while working in the insurance and automotive sectors. “I didn’t have a budget, so I had to figure out how to make the site show up.” That experience later led to the launch of Sidewalk Branding Co. in 2009, a digital marketing firm Sheehy sold in 2022. Omni Search Labs marks Sheehy’s return to independent consulting, with a focus on measurable business outcomes. “I’m not trying to do flashy automation,” Sheehy said. “I’m trying to drive revenue and real leads for small businesses.”