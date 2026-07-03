Omni Search Labs focusing on AI-era SEO

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SEARCH AND RESCUE: Chris Sheehy says he’s started Omni Search Labs LLC to assist small businesses in ranking higher with search engines employing artificial intelligence.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
SEARCH AND RESCUE: Chris Sheehy says he’s started Omni Search Labs LLC to assist small businesses in ranking higher with search engines employing artificial intelligence.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Chris Sheehy has been building websites since before Google became the default way to navigate the web. Now, he’s launched a new firm aimed at helping small businesses show up in the artificial intelligence-powered version of search. Founded in October, Omni Search Labs LLC focuses on what Sheehy calls “search everywhere optimization,” combining traditional search

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