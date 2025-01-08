ONE Neighborhood Builders names Chapman new CEO, president

PROVIDENCE – Peter H. Chapman, a community and economic development leader and strategist who has leveraged billions in investments in several major U.S. cities and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been appointed as the next CEO and president of ONE Neighborhood Builders, the housing support nonprofit announced Wednesday.
Chapman formally succeeds Jennifer Hawkins, who departed ONE Neighborhood Builders at the end of September
after leading the organization since 2017. Chapman formally begins his new role on Feb. 3.
ONE Neighborhood Builders says Chapman has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience building communities and strengthening regional economies. Chapman, the organization says, recently served as CEO of the UVI Research & Technology Park Corp., a public-private economic development agency and independent affiliate of the University of the Virgin Islands, for six years.
In that role, Chapman helped UVI increase revenues by more than 250% and launched new initiatives, ONE Neighborhood Builders says. Such initiatives include Tech Village in St. Croix, a $40 million mixed-use development that incorporates workforce- and market-rate housing and research and development space.
Additionally, Chapman, ONE Neighborhood Builders says, operated The Virgin Islands Catalyst Fund, a revolving loan fund to incentivize projects of scale in the Virgin Islands and facilitate the expansion of technology and knowledge-based businesses.
In his new role, Chapman, the organization says, will lead the organization during a time of rapid growth and oversee ONE Neighborhood Builders implement its five-year strategic plan. The plan includes goals for building and managing affordable housing statewide, invest in comprehensive community development in the city, and to advocate for changes in policy and practice that advance its mission, the organization says.
In a statement, Chapman says there is “incredible potential” for ONE Neighborhood Builders to make an “even more significant impact” in Rhode Island.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Chapman said. “I am impressed with the quality of the organization’s initiatives and its ability to adapt and evolve into one of New England’s leading housing development institutions, as well as the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the board and team.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.