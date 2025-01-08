ONE Neighborhood Builders names Chapman new CEO, president

PETER H. CHAPMAN has been named ONE Neighborhood Builders' new CEO and president. / COURTESY ONE NEIGHBORHOOD BUILDERS
PROVIDENCE – Peter H. Chapman, a community and economic development leader and strategist who has leveraged billions in investments in several major U.S. cities and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been appointed as the next CEO and president of ONE Neighborhood Builders, the housing support nonprofit announced Wednesday. Chapman formally succeeds Jennifer Hawkins, who departed

