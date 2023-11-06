ONE|NB Welcomes Experienced Fundraising and Communications Professional

ONE Neighborhood Builders (ONE|NB) welcomes Kyle McKendall as Vice President of Resource Development and Communications. McKendall comes to ONE|NB with over 12 years of experience in fundraising, communications, and nonprofit management. Most recently, he served as the Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Rhode Island Public Health Institute. Previously, McKendall was the Vice President of Advancement for the Hemophilia Federation of America. As Vice President of Resource Development & Communications, McKendall will contribute to ONE|NB’s growth and advancement of its strategic goals by developing and executing all aspects of the organization’s fundraising and communications strategies.