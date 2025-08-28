Onward We Learn announces our newest Board Chair, Onward Alum, Jess Marfeo

Onward We Learn proudly announces the appointment of Jess Marfeo, Managing Director of Medicare Product at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, as Chair of its Board of Directors. A devoted Board member since 2019, Jess brings an exceptional blend of business expertise, strategic leadership, and personal connection as an alum of Onward We Learn’s programming. With a career built on innovation, productivity, and human-centered leadership, Jess reflects the values fueling our mission. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as we advance a bold plan expanding educational access, organizational excellence, and impact for Rhode Island’s underserved students.