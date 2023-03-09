Opt Eyewear leases space in Speidel building in Wayland Square

PROVIDENCE – A commercial property in Wayland Square on the East Side of Providence was recently leased to an eyewear business, joining a watch store and repair center, after the company’s previous location across the street was taken over by a new owner in November last year.

Opt Eyewear Boutique recently reached a lease agreement for a 1,113-square-foot space in the 5,622-square-foot property at 141 Wayland Ave., according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the building owners in the lease deal.

Opt Eyewear was previously located at 138 Wayland Ave., next to the Wayland Bakery, according to the real estate firm.

Opt Eyewear joins the Speidel Flagship Store & Watch Repair Center in the Speidel building, which was recently purchased and renovated by Cerce Capital LLC. The building, constructed in 1965, previously had a worn-down, red-brick facade but now features a new, modern white exterior.

Before Spiedel arrived, the property was the home of a barbershop called Vincenzo Salon and the Spino’s Eyeglass Gallery. The property is located directly across from The Croft School.

Thomas Sweeney, principal Sweeney Real Estate, and commercial real estate salesperson Kevin Casey both represented Cerce Capital in forging the lease agreement.

Sweeney did not disclose the financial terms of the lease agreement.

According to the Providence online property tax evaluation database, the property was previously valued by city appraisers in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $687,000.

According to a copy of the warranty deed, it was purchased from Great LLC in August 2021 for $700,000 by Wayland LLC, a Providence-based limited liability company that is affiliated with Gennaro Cerce, co-founder and managing partner of Cerce Capital.

