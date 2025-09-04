Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, with Conn. Attorney General William Tong, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the stop-work order for Revolution Wind. Also on Thursday, Orsted A/S, the Danish developer behind the offshore wind project, filed its own complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the stop-work order. Neronha’s lawsuit, filed against the

Also on Thursday, Orsted A/S, the Danish developer behind the offshore wind project, filed its own complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the stop-work order.

Both states are asking the court to overturn the order and prevent the federal government from halting the project.

“You don’t just take agency action by saying ‘this ends now,’ that’s not how government works,” Neronha said. That’s inviting surrender, and I’m not wired to surrender. Injunctive relief is the only way to bring this project back on-line.”

Meanwhile, Neronha said he hopes the state’s lawsuit will receive injunctive relief from the court “in a matter of days, weeks at most, but hopefully not a matter of months.”