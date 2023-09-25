Ortho Rhode Island becomes ‘anchor partner’ providing services to RIFC

PAWTUCKET – New minor league soccer team Rhode Island FC has signed Ortho Rhode Island as the club’s first “anchor partner,” which means Ortho Rhode Island will be Rhode Island FC’s exclusive orthopedic partner, providing the club with the full-time services of a head athletic trainer and a collection of official team physicians.

As a part of this partnership, the front of Rhode Island FC’s training jerseys will feature Ortho Rhode Island’s logo.

At the same time, the soccer team says Highbar Physical Therapy will become the club’s official physical therapy partner, providing injury prevention, rehabilitation and game-day recovery services.

“The addition of Ortho Rhode Island to the Rhode Island FC family is a tremendous win for our organization,” said Vicky Lynch, Rhode Island FC chief revenue officer. “Ortho Rhode Island is highly respected throughout the state for the best-in-class experience they offer their patients. As an anchor partner, Ortho Rhode Island will be in a select group of Rhode Island FC partners with the highest value and visibility.”

On the addition of Highbar, Lynch said, “Having a world-class physical therapy partner is critical to keeping our players on the pitch. When we considered who we wanted for this crucial partnership, Highbar was the only choice for us.”

Dr. Michael Bradley, CEO and president of Ortho Rhode Island, said the practice is looking forward to supporting the team.

“We are proud to provide Rhode Island FC with world-class orthopedics and sports medicine that brings long-lasting success, as part of our commitment to care for athletes and communities throughout Rhode Island,” he said.

Ortho Rhode Island medical staff will serve as the official team physicians for Rhode Island FC, monitoring the health of players during the season. The physicians will also collaborate with an Ortho Rhode Island athletic trainer and Rhode Island FC staff to oversee players’ strength and rehabilitation programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rhode Island FC and grateful to have the ongoing opportunity to provide innovative, highest-level physical therapy services to not only our community but now our first professional soccer team,” said Highbar CEO Michelle Collie, who is president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association.