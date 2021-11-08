Ortho Rhode Island Welcomes Dr. Michael Mason as a Joint Replacement Specialist

Michael Mason, DO is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in total joint replacement of the hip, knee, and shoulder, including robotic-assisted procedures. Dr. Mason brings extensive experience to Ortho Rhode Island’s team of world-class providers. He is a member of the Walk Strong Foundation, a nonprofit that provides hip and knee replacements to underserved communities in developing countries, and has designed and been on the design teams of medical implants and instruments used worldwide. He is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island.