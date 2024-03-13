Over 330 PPSD teachers receive displacement notices; layoffs not on table for most

PROVIDENCE – More than 330 teachers in the Providence Public School District recently received displacement notices, which means the affected faculty members will need to reapply for other roles if they wish to remain working in the district.

However, the district expects most displaced teachers to have new roles by next school year, according to district spokesperson Jay Wegimont.

It’s common for teachers to receive displacement notices across all school districts, including Providence. Teachers received the notices beginning March 1, according to a letter from Deputy Superintendent of Operations Zack Scott.

Wegimont told Providence Business News that displaced teachers can apply for other positions within the district and be given preference over external applicants. Additionally, per the contract the school district has with the Providence Teachers Union, teachers who are still displaced 15 days before the start of school will be given an assignment by the district’s human resources office.

- Advertisement -

Being given displacement notices does not mean teachers are being laid off.

Wegimont says the district expects “most” displaced teachers will have new roles with the district next school year. He referenced the previous year in which 233 displacement letters were issued and all displaced teachers found new positions in the district.

“PPSD will continue to monitor our staffing and budget projections throughout the spring to determine if any additional staffing changes are needed,” Wegimont said.

There are questions about COVID-19 relief money, which has been used to reimburse teachers who received English as a second language certification, drying up. Federal pandemic relief money needs to be spent by all districts by Sept. 30.

Wegimont told PBN that the district is committed to “exploring all possible avenues” to secure funding to continue the district’s turnaround work.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.