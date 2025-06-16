Overdose deaths in R.I. fall for second year in a row

PROVIDENCE – Overdose deaths in Rhode Island have dropped 25% since 2022, falling to pre-COVID-19 levels, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced on June 11.

This marks a continuing two-year decline in overdose deaths in the state. Data collected by the R.I. Department of Health’s Substance Use Epidemiology Program shows 329 people died from accidental overdoses in 2024 – an 18.6% drop from 2023.

“This is a sign of hope,” McKee said. “We know there is still much work ahead, but the steps we are taking are saving lives. We must keep engaging, listening, and providing support to individuals, families and communities. We will stay vigilant to prevent further loss of lives.”

The decline indicates the state is showing progress on its 2030 Action Plan goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%.

The task force focuses on four areas guided by the state’s strategic plan: prevention, rescue and harm reduction, treatment and recovery. The work is also focused on racial equality so diverse community voices are heard during decision-making processes.

“At the heart of this work is our deep commitment to addressing the stigma that prevents individuals and families from accessing lifesaving resources,” said Cathy Schultz, director of the Governor’s Overdose Task Force. “The Task Force and its nine work groups continue to normalize conversations about substance use disorder and overdose. That is what it will take to help end this crisis.”

While the decline in overdose deaths marks progress, state health leaders say more still needs to be done.

“Every single overdose death is preventable. Recovery is within reach for every person living with the disease of addiction,” said RIDOH director Dr. Jerome Larkin. “We need to keep coming together as families, as communities, and as a state to build on this momentum and continue reducing the number of drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island.”

Data on fatal drug overdoses in Rhode Island is collected by the Office of the State Medical Examiners and State Health Laboratories. Because many cases need complicated drug testing, it can take months to complete and confirm yearly overdose data.

The most recent data shows that males accounted for 70% of drug overdose deaths. Also, people aged 45 to 54 reported what’s called the highest burden of overdose – with 59.3 per 100,000 affected by them. Those aged 55 to 64 had an overdose burden of 55.6 per 100,000 residents.

In 2024, the rate of fatal overdoses fell among all racial and ethnic groups, according to the data. However, non-Hispanic, Black Rhode Islanders are affected the most by overdoses, followed by non-Hispanic white Rhode Islanders and those who are Hispanic or Latino.

Opioids and fentanyl continue to drive overdoses – 69% of overdose deaths involved an opioid, including fentanyl, while 57% specifically involved fentanyl. The total number of fatal overdoses involving opioids fell 36% from 2022 to 2024. Also, overdose deaths involving cocaine surpassed fentanyl-involved deaths for the first time since 2013, with 61% including cocaine. In most of the cases involving cocaine, another substance was also present in the person’s system, toxicology reports show.

About 80% of overdose deaths took place in private settings. Woonsocket had the highest rates of fatal overdoses with 58.1 overdoses per 100,000 residents. Providence was second, with 45.4 per 100,000 residents, Pawtucket reported 33.3 per 100,000 residents, Cranston had 25.5 per 100,000 residents and Warwick had 21.7 per 100,000 residents.

There are several overdose prevention and intervention efforts going on throughout the state including: $285 million in opioid settlement funds, secured through the national opioid settlements. These are used for treatment, prevention and recovery efforts; Community-based harm reduction organizations have teams to places most affected by overdoses; Peer outreach specialists connect people to harm reduction as well as treatment and recovery services; Naloxone supply hubs are available for free for community-based organizations. In 2024 60,741 naloxone kits were distributed throughout the state; and Project Weber/RENEW opened the country’s first state-regulated overdose prevention center in 2024.

More information on data and local resources for treatment, recovery support and overdose prevention services is available at PreventOverdoseRI.org.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.