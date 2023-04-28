‘Overdose hot spot’ to get R.I.’s 1st safe injection center

SAFETY FIRST: Dennis Bailer, left, overdose prevention program director at Project Weber/RENEW, and Izzie Irizarry, lead case manager, assemble safe injection kits at the agency’s South Providence drop-in center. Project Weber/RENEW and CODAC Inc. are scheduled to open a harm reduction site in early 2024. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
In Providence’s West End, behavioral health care agency CODAC Inc. serves one of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods in the opioid crisis. From 2016 to 2018, between 13 and 17 people died of overdoses in this area while emergency medical services responded to 98 to 133 overdose-related calls. These numbers, compiled by the Rhode Island Public…

