Overnight lane closures start on Washington Bridge to install weight monitors

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation plans to start overnight closures of two lanes on the eastbound Washington Bridge on Tuesday to install electrical cables meant to keep tabs on the structural health of the highway. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/STEW MILNE

The R.I. Department of Transportation plans to start overnight closures of two lanes on the eastbound Washington Bridge on Tuesday to install electrical cables meant to keep tabs on the structural health of the highway. Crews will close the right and center lanes on the section of Interstate 195 spanning the Seekonk River Tuesday through

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display