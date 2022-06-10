Owners looking to cash out are keeping valuators busy

By
-
RETHINKING THINGS: Kevin A. Papa, a partner at Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. LLP, says he’s hearing from a larger number of small-business owners who are reexamining how their company fits in their life and are thinking about an exit strategy.  PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
RETHINKING THINGS: Kevin A. Papa, a partner at Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. LLP, says he’s hearing from a larger number of small-business owners who are reexamining how their company fits in their life and are thinking about an exit strategy.  PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
In a time of economic upheaval involving sky-high inflation, supply chain problems and staffing shortages, following two years of disruption that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for business valuations is booming as more business owners than usual plot their exit strategy, according to Rhode Island accountants who specialize in the service. “I’m as…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display