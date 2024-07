Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Pam Johnston, the former general manager at WGBH-TV PBS 2 in Boston, will serve as CEO and president of Rhode Island’s recently merged public media organization, the joint board announced Tuesday. Johnston, who left WGBH-TV in May, will succeed David Piccerelli, the former president of Rhode Island PBS, and Torey Malatia, former CEO,

Johnston, who left WGBH-TV in May, will succeed David Piccerelli, the former president of Rhode Island PBS, and Torey Malatia, former CEO, president and general manager of The Public’s Radio. The pair served has co-CEOs after R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha approved the TV and radio merger application on April 24.

“The possibilities before us for public media in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts are incredibly exciting, and Pam Johnston has the passion, expertise and creativity to build a world-class organization,” said Elizabeth Delude-Dix, co-chair of the organization’s board and former chair of The Public’s Radio board of directors. “Pam is a visionary leader who has a deep understanding of audience engagement, practical expertise in digital transformation and innovative ideas for the future.”

During her time at WGBH-TV, Johnston’s news

team earned numerous awards and accolades, increased its digital output and reach, and doubled its total audience footprint. Prior to that role, Johnston was a senior leader at PBS’ flagship investigative documentary series “Frontline,” where she focused on audience development and expanding journalism onto new platforms.

Johnston previously held leadership roles with Lahey Health and Gather.com, both headquartered in Massachusetts. Earlier in her career, Johnston served as news director at Boston’s WLVI-TV CW 56 and was a producer at WRAL-TV NBC 5 in Raleigh, N.C., and at WMTW-TV ABC 8 in Portland, Maine.

“My passion for public media’s mission and service to our local community has never been stronger. I am honored to be stepping into this role at such a vital moment,” Johnston said. “At a time when trust in the media is eroding and societal gaps are widening, public media can play a critical role in fostering understanding, goodwill and connection. I believe that here in Rhode Island we have the team, talent and resources to redefine the very best of what public media can be.”

Johnston will begin in her new role on Aug. 19.

The boards of Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio first announced their intention to merge in November 2023.

The merger application was approved by the Federal Communications Commission in January 2024.

Along with combining a workforce of 100 employees, including award-winning journalists, the combined broadcasting company operates out of Rhode Island PBS’ location at 50 Park Lane. The Public’s Radio’s current offices are at 1 Union Station.