Panel discussion to explore why it’s so difficult now to ‘get big things done’

PROVIDENCE – Marc J. Dunkelman, author of “Why Nothing Works: Who Killed Progress and How to Bring It Back,” will lead a panel discussion on Wednesday that brings together community leaders and stakeholders to explore how to restore trust in public institutions.

The discussion, which is jointly sponsored by Grow Smart Rhode Island, Neighbors Welcome! Rhode Island, and The Providence Foundation, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Providence Foundation, located at 30 Exchange Terrace. A light meal will also be served.

The discussion will tackle why it feels impossible to get big things done anymore – from building affordable housing and modernizing transportation infrastructure to climate adaptation and community investment.

“America’s ability to tackle big challenges seems stuck in gridlock,” Grow Smart RI said in a statement.

In his book, Dunkelman traces how America lost its capacity to “get big things done,” arguing that the gridlock the country is facing stems not only from partisan divides, but from deeper shifts in how Americans view power, expertise and accountability, creating what he terms a “vetocracy” – a system in which it’s easier to block action than to make it happen.

The panel, which will be moderated by Neighbors Welcome! RI co-founder and Secretary Seth Zeren, will include Providence City Councilwoman Sue Anderbois; Liza Burkin, founder of the Providence Streets Coalition and senior designer at Neighborways Design; and Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

