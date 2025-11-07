Panel: Health care sector coping by ‘doing balancing acts’

By
-
IN TROUBLE: Linda Hurley, right, CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, talks about the difficulties experienced by Rhode ­Island health care providers at Providence Business News’ Fall Health Care Summit on Oct. 30. With her on the panel are, from left, Martha Wofford, CEO and president of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Dr. Philip Rizzuto, owner of Rizzuto Eyelid and Facial ­Plastic Surgery; Adam Martignetti, a vice president at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England Inc.; and R.I. Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
IN TROUBLE: Linda Hurley, right, CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, talks about the difficulties experienced by Rhode ­Island health care providers at Providence Business News’ Fall Health Care Summit on Oct. 30. With her on the panel are, from left, Martha Wofford, CEO and president of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Dr. Philip Rizzuto, owner of Rizzuto Eyelid and Facial ­Plastic Surgery; Adam Martignetti, a vice president at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England Inc.; and R.I. Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

Asked to define the state of health care in Rhode Island, those at the forefront of the sector provided a dismal outlook at Providence Business News’ 2025 Fall Health Care Summit. “There’s a lot of unbalance,” said Linda Hurley, CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare. “There’s a lot of fear of the unknown.” And Martha L.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlock AI Potential with High-Speed Connectivity

The rise of AI is reshaping businesses across the country and transforming processes and workflows…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display