Panel pushes for R.I. businesses to adopt AI, says state lags behind other tech hubs

By
-
AI PROPONENTS: Christopher Parisi, right, president of Trailblaze Inc., moderates a panel discussion on how artificial intelligence can transform businesses in Rhode Island at Providence Business News’ 2024 Cybersecurity, AI and Tech Summit at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick on Oct. 10. Panelists from left are: Arnell Milhouse, co-founder and CEO at SiliconXL and DevAccelerator Inc.; Tim Henry, professor at Rhode Island College; and Dori Albert, president of Spyglass MTG LLC.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
AI PROPONENTS: Christopher Parisi, right, president of Trailblaze Inc., moderates a panel discussion on how artificial intelligence can transform businesses in Rhode Island at Providence Business News’ 2024 Cybersecurity, AI and Tech Summit at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick on Oct. 10. Panelists from left are: Arnell Milhouse, co-founder and CEO at SiliconXL and DevAccelerator Inc.; Tim Henry, professor at Rhode Island College; and Dori Albert, president of Spyglass MTG LLC.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

If artificial intelligence was personified as one of your co-workers, Rhode Island College professor Tim Henry says, it would right now rank as an intern – and not a particularly good one. But if that intern is off to a stumbling start, Henry says, it will grow beyond its current capabilities with proper guidance. “You

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display