Panelists: R.I. should build on life sciences momentum, foster interest in students

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TECH TALK: Panelists listen as Peter Ricci III, center, CEO and president of Trace Sensing Technologies Inc., speaks during a panel discussion about biotechnology and life sciences at Providence Business News’ 2026 Emerging Industries Summit on March 11. Joining him on the panel are, from left, Nishita Roy-Pope, founder and CEO of Courage Builder; Glenn Robertelli, CEO of R.I. Bio; Lilia Holt, interim president of the R.I. Life Science Hub; and Mike Cavacas, senior manager at Amgen Rhode Island.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
TECH TALK: Panelists listen as Peter Ricci III, center, CEO and president of Trace Sensing Technologies Inc., speaks during a panel discussion about biotechnology and life sciences at Providence Business News’ 2026 Emerging Industries Summit on March 11. Joining him on the panel are, from left, Nishita Roy-Pope, founder and CEO of Courage Builder; Glenn Robertelli, CEO of R.I. Bio; Lilia Holt, interim president of the R.I. Life Science Hub; and Mike Cavacas, senior manager at Amgen Rhode Island.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

Between rapidly shifting tariffs, freezes to federal grant funding and changing U.S. Food and Drug Administration policies, R.I. Bio Director Glenn Robertelli acknowledges that 2025 was a turbulent year for the life ­sciences. But at the local level, Robertelli says, the sector has managed to ride out the storm. “Here in Rhode Island, despite the

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