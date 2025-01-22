Paolino presents beautification plans for downtown Providence

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Former Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr. wants to give the downtown a makeover.

On Dec. 3, Paolino presented a comprehensive beautification and greenery plan to Mayor Brett P. Smiley and later to the Providence Foundation on Jan. 15.

The plans include street-by-street recommendations for improvements like widening sidewalks, upgrading lighting and installing street trees with the goal of improving the city’s safety, aesthetics and economic development. It specifically addresses downtown corridors including Friendship Street, Dorrance Street, Pine Street and Fulton Street.

Paolino independently commissioned the study and

Traverse Landscape Architects, a Providence-based firm, developed the plans.

Paolino said he was inspired to commission a beautification and greenery plan after visiting Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

“I was absolutely blown away by Chicago’s downtown atmosphere,” said Paolino, who is also managing partner of Paolino Properties LP. “As a property owner in Providence, former mayor, and former director of R.I. Department of Economic Development, I immediately recognized how transformative a similar approach to urban beautification could be for our city. It isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s about creating an environment that attracts businesses, residents, and visitors to our downtown core.”

Both Smiley and David Salvatore, director of the Providence Foundation, both expressed enthusiasm for the plans.

“While executing a plan of this magnitude requires bringing many parties to the table, Joe has presented a compelling vision for making downtown Providence better,” said Salvatore. “This is an exciting starting point, and while there are many stakeholders involved, The Providence Foundation is excited to play a key role in helping bring this vision to life.”

Paolino is now seeking financial support to implement the plans.

“A beautiful plan is just the beginning. Now we need to roll up our sleeves and do the hard work of bringing resources together,” Paolino said. “This is a transformative moment for Providence, and it will take all of us: private businesses, city leadership, and our incredible philanthropic community, working in unison to make it happen. The potential impact on our downtown’s vitality, on our businesses’ success, and on our residents’ quality of life makes this effort well worth the challenge ahead.”

