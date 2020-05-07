Paolino Properties installs ultraviolet air purification system in 2 buildings

PROVIDENCE – Paolino Properties LP has installed an ultraviolet-light air purification system in two of its downtown buildings, with the aim of protecting tenants and guests from viral, bacterial and other airborne contaminants.

The BioWall system is manufactured by Sanuvox, which is a Montreal-based company. The device uses multiple high-powered ultraviolet lamp arrays to filter air in a building’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning system, and is now installed at 100 Westminster St. and at The Beatrice, an adjoining boutique hotel currently under renovation and scheduled to open this summer.

Is a UV air purification system effective against the new coronavirus?

Neither Paolino Properties nor Sanuvox is making that claim, but the manufacturer says the BioWall unit will prevent an HVAC system from becoming a “transmission path for contaminants to travel from room to room and floor to floor.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on its website, says it does not review or rate the efficacy of pesticide devices, such as purification systems.

The EPA has a list of topical products that are effective in killing the virus that causes COVID-19. That list is available here.

